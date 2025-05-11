Army Arrests Notorious Gunrunner In Plateau









Troops of 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN supported by an Intelligence Agency conducted an intelligence-based operation in the early hours of 11 May 2025, at Marit Mazat in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

The operation was sequel to the arrest of a gunrunner and kidnapper identified as Mr Yahaya Adamu at Barakin Gangare in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State on 10 May 25. During the follow-up operations, troops arrested a notorious gunrunner/kidnapper, Mr Saeedu Haruna and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine and one ITEL phone.





Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested suspects and their syndicate are responsible for most of the criminal activities along Gashish and Kurra Falls in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State, also in Gwantu and Fadan Karshe in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State. The arrested suspects are making useful confessions in custody, while efforts are ongoing by troops to track and arrest other members of the criminal syndicate as well as recover their weapons.





Operation SAFE HAVEN lauds the unique cooperation of the populace in ensuring criminal hideouts are exposed to security agencies. We, encourage that more credible information should be provided to own troops as they strive to hunt down non-state actors, while also protecting lives and property within the Joint Operations Area.







