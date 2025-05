This is Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan post in reaction to her critics

"Some women are lost in fire, some women are BUILT from it… Michelle K.

For the love of country 🇳🇬 and people… I remain unbent, unbroken and unapologetic for standing by my truth.

Come what may… Nigeria is ours to build.

Patriotically Nigerian .

Senator Natasha H Akpoti Uduaghan

Representing the courageous and republican people of Kogi Central. ❤️🇳🇬🙏🏽"