Police Confirms Abuja Bomb Blast , Commence Investigation

On May 26th, 2025 at approximately 2:50 PM, the FCT Police Command received a distress report regarding an explosion along Mararaba-Nyanya bypass.

Upon receipt of the report, officers of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit were immediately deployed to the scene. The affected area was swiftly cordoned off for clearance and analysis to ensure the safety of commuters and residents.

One male victim was rescued at the scene and promptly taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention.

A comprehensive investigation has commenced, including detailed forensic analysis, to ascertain the exact cause and nature of the explosion.

The FCT Police Command urges members of the public to remain calm and go about their lawful activities without fear, as there is currently no cause for alarm.

Residents are also enjoined to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious persons, objects, or movements to the nearest police station, or contact the Command through the following emergency lines:

08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653.



