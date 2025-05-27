Dayo Olomu , Alistair Soyode Win Africa Diaspora Awards

In an inspiring evening of recognition, vision, and unity, two remarkable changemakers *Ambassador Alistair Soyode* and *Dr. Dayo Olomu* were honoured at the inaugural *Africa Day Diaspora Economic Awards*, held yesterday at the *London Hilton Kensington*. The event, a celebration of leadership and social impact, brought together distinguished leaders and voices from across the African continent and its global diaspora.





*Alistair Soyode*, the visionary behind *BEN Television* the first Black and Ethnic satellite television station in Europe—received the prestigious *Global Media & Leadership Award*. From humble beginnings in Nigeria, Amb. Soyode has risen to become a global media icon. CNN once described him as *“the farmer who became a global CEO”*, a fitting tribute to his transformative journey.





In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Soyode said:

*“Africa has the resources to feed the world; it has done so before and has the capacity to revolutionise the world again. It is time for our diversity to unite us first and foremost, and then, on our own terms, to unite the world. Each of us has the capacity to contribute to Africa’s growth and development. Let me use this award to appreciate all of us. Media and leadership roles are needed among us now more than ever. The African qnd our efforts when fully examined will show the level of contributions made to our global development. My gratitude goes to the Almighty God, my family, the BEN Team, and our friends.”*





The organisers highlighted Soyode’s lifelong commitment to bridging cultures and breaking barriers:

*“Ambassador Alistair has walked the walk, talked the talk, delivered, and mentored many into the media space. He truly deserves this recognition and even more. Recently, through his TECD Foundation* in association with *AASGON*, he has provided scholarships to Africans, exemplifying his dedication to education and empowerment.”





Also honoured was *Dr. Dayo Olomu*, a distinguished visionary leader and philanthropist, who received the *Global Social Impact Award* in recognition of his extraordinary efforts to uplift communities worldwide.





The organisers stated:

*“Over the past decades, Dr. Dayo Olomu has inspired countless young people and professionals through his unwavering commitment to service, mentorship, and personal excellence. Beyond his endurance feats, Olomu’s philanthropic spirit shines through his support for local food banks, his *Dayo Olomu Foundation*, and fundraising for critical causes such as leukaemia, prostate cancer, and dementia research.





In his acceptance remarks, Olomu said:

*“I view this award as my first birthday present in anticipation of my 60th on 25th June 2025. This recognition is not just a personal milestone; it is a tribute to all those striving to make a significant difference in the world. To everyone achieving success while using their talents, treasures, and time to empower others and support charitable causes this award is for you.”*





Other distinguished recipients included *His Excellency Julius Maada Bio*, President of Sierra Leone, and *His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu*, Executive Governor of Lagos State, both of whom received the *Lifetime Achievement Award in Leadership and Governance*.





Together, these awards serve as a clarion call for purpose-driven action, proving that from humble beginnings to global impact, each of us can shape a brighter, more unified future for Africa and beyond.



