I Planned To Travel Abroad With Ransom Money ..Suspected Kidnapper

A suspected kidnapper has confessed that he planned to travel abroad with his share of the ransom his gang demanded for the release of a victim.

Musa Shaibu, 25, was arrested in the Ajegunle area of Lagos State after he and four others allegedly abducted the 14-year-old son of a Bureau De Change operator, identified as Hassan, from their home in the Olodi-Apapa area of Lagos.





After abducting the victim, the suspects demanded the sum of N20 million as ransom.





“Our intention was not to harm the boy, but to collect the sum of N20 million from his rich father. I would have travelled overseas with my own share of the money,” he reportedly told investigators.





Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect’s arrest was sequel to a complaint lodged by the victim’s father.





Hundeyin stated that on May 1, 2025 at about 4.50pm, detectives of the command received a report from a complainant, who reported that his son, one Hassan, aged 14, was kidnapped by a group of suspected kidnappers at Olodi-Apapa area and that the sum of N20 million ransom was demanded for his release.





“Based on the report, operatives were immediately deployed to the point of ransom collection at a filling station, at Wema Bridge in Apapa. The team arrested one of the kidnappers, Musa Shaibu aged 25.





“The team also went to the kidnappers’ hideout at a hotel in Ajegunle area, where the victim was kept. He was rescued unhurt, debriefed and reunited with his family while the manager of the hotel was also arrested and taken into custody for investigation. Investigation is in progress,” he added.