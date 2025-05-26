More Revelations On How Popular Pastor , Azamman Died

PRESS STATEMENT FROM KINGS WORSHIP CHAPEL AND MINISTRY Inc., KADUNA ON THE CALL TO GLORY OF REV. DAVID AYUBA AZAMMAN – 26TH MAY, 2025





Gentlemen of the Press,





With a deeply grieving heart, I announce the call to eternal glory of my Assistant General Overseer, friend, brother, and fellow labourer in the vineyard of the Lord, Reverend David Ayuba Azamman. His passing has left a painful void, not only in our church family but across the body of Christ in Nigeria.

In the wake of this tragic event, the Church and the Azamman family have received an overwhelming outpouring of concern, sympathy, and love from the public.

We are truly grateful.

However, we are also aware of several circulating rumours and misrepresentations regarding the circumstances surrounding his transition. It is, therefore, necessary to provide a factual and respectful account of what truly happened.

Rev. Azamman had just concluded a powerful crusade in Makurdi. On Saturday, 24th May 2025 he set forth with his team to return home to Kaduna. He was not driving himself but was seated in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Two other members of his ministry team were seated in the back.

While returning to Kaduna via the Kachia-Kaduna Expressway, their vehicle approached the Idon axis in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. At approximately 1:00 p.m., a vehicle coming from the opposite direction swerved suddenly to avoid a pothole and rammed into the side of the car where Rev. Azamman was seated. The impact forced their vehicle off the road and into the bush, where it collided with a tree.

The occupants were rushed to Idon Rural Hospital, where Dr. Uzomah Charles, the attending physician, later pronounced Rev. Azamman dead at 2:56 p.m. on the same day. According to the medical report, he sustained multiple fractures to his legs and other critical injuries.





Even in the midst of excruciating pain, Rev. Azamman’s selflessness and pastoral spirit shone through. According to the surviving passengers, his foremost concern was not for himself, but for their wellbeing. Once he was assured they were safe, he broke into a soft rendition of the Hausa hymn, “Watarana, watarana…” — a solemn, hope-filled declaration of readiness to meet his Maker.

As the medical team worked desperately to revive him, Rev. Azamman reportedly whispered, “Let me rest… I just want to rest,” before slipping peacefully into eternal sleep.

The other passengers have since been treated and discharged.

For me personally, I have lost more than a colleague.

I have lost a younger brother, a dependable ally, a fearless preacher, and a relentless worker in the Lord’s vineyard. Rev. David Ayuba Azamman was one of the finest among us. He was full of fire, faith, compassion, and humility. He served with unwavering courage, dedication and contagious passion for souls. He was the best of the best.

While our hearts are heavy, we take solace in the truth of Scripture: “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints” (Psalm 116:15). We know without a shadow of doubt that Rev. Azamman now rests in the eternal embrace of Christ, whom he served so faithfully.

Burial arrangements will be announced tomorrow, Tuesday, 27th May 2025.

We covet your prayers for his wife, children, extended family, and our church during this period of deep sorrow.

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.





Signed,

Rev. Dr. Sam Magai Albert.





General Overseer

Kings Worship Chapel and Ministry Inc., Kaduna





Note:Watarena,Watarena....