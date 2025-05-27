Hope Uzodinma Sacks Attorney General And Commissioner For Justice.

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

In a public service announcement signed by the states commissioner for information Hon. Declan Emelumba, Gov. Hope Uzodinma on Monday approved the immediate removal from office Barr. GOC Akaolisa, the states Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice. 

The statement 

IMO STATE GOVERNMENT SPECIAL PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT 

The Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, has approved the immediate removal from the office of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr C .O. C Akaolisa, 

The erstwhile commissioner has been directed to hand over all government property under his care to the State Solicitor  General and Permanent Secretary,Ministry  of Justice, immediately 


Signed 


Hon Declan Emelumba 

Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation, and Strategy

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال