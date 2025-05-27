Hope Uzodinma Sacks Attorney General And Commissioner For Justice.

In a public service announcement signed by the states commissioner for information Hon. Declan Emelumba, Gov. Hope Uzodinma on Monday approved the immediate removal from office Barr. GOC Akaolisa, the states Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

The statement

IMO STATE GOVERNMENT SPECIAL PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

The Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, has approved the immediate removal from the office of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr C .O. C Akaolisa,

The erstwhile commissioner has been directed to hand over all government property under his care to the State Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary,Ministry of Justice, immediately





Signed





Hon Declan Emelumba

Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation, and Strategy