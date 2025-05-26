Go And Get Me Anambra, You Have My Full Support.. Tinubu Tells Anambra APC Candidate Ukachukwu





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his optimism about the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerging victorious in the upcoming Anambra State governorship election.

The President made this known on Monday when he presented the APC flag to the party's candidate in the State, Evan Nicholas Ukachukwu, and his running mate, Senator Uche Ekwunife, when he received them their at the State House in Abuja.

During the presentation, Tinubu told Ukachukwu to "go and get me Anambra," as he handed over the party flag, to signal his full support and confidence on the candidate and his running mate's ability to win the election. The President assured the candidates that the party would stand by them "come rain, come shine," emphasizing that victory is paramount.

"We are going to work with you. We are going to stand with you come rain come shine. That is all