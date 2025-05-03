Lagos APC Clears 432 Chairmanship Aspirants, Disqualifies Obasa’s Son, For APC LG Primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has cleared 432 chairmanship aspirants for the party primaries ahead of the July 12 local government elections, while 38 others have been disqualified over various discrepancies.

Among the disqualified is AbdulGaniyu Obasa, the son of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa. His disqualification, along with 37 others, was attributed to issues including the lack of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), absence of valid APC membership cards, and the submission of fake or unverifiable academic certificates.

The disqualifications were announced by the APC Electoral Committee after a rigorous screening process. The party emphasized that the screening was carried out in strict adherence to its internal guidelines to ensure that only credible and qualified candidates make it to the ballot.

In a major procedural change, the party also confirmed that the forthcoming primaries will be conducted through an indirect system, reversing an earlier decision to adopt direct primaries. Party officials say the shift is aimed at streamlining the process and reducing internal conflicts.





With the political atmosphere heating up, the APC’s decision to enforce strict eligibility standards even against high-profile figures is being seen as a bold move to strengthen internal democracy and party discipline.