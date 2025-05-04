I Was Not Arrested..Ex NNPCL GMD Mele Kyari

A former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, has debunked widespread rumours alleging that he is in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He described the reports as “clear mischief” and a “calculated attempt” to discredit him.

In a late-night Saturday statement posted on his X handle, Kyari said he is currently taking a “well-deserved rest” following the recent dissolution of the NNPCL board and management, and reiterated his willingness to answer to any lawful inquiry regarding his tenure.

The President Bola Tinubu had in April removed the chairman, Pius Akinyelure and the Group CEO, Kyari.

Consequently, the President appointed Bashir Ojulari as the new CEO, effective from April 2, 2025.

“Over the past few days and in particular in the past two hours, I have been inundated with calls from concerned family and friends over claims by an online newspaper that I was in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“This is clear mischief and a calculated attempt by the newspaper and its sponsors to achieve a desired outcome, which only them know,” Kyari wrote on Saturday.

Kyari, who noted that he served the NNPCL for 34 years—nearly six of which were as the head of the organisation—emphasized that his record speaks for itself, stressing that he carried out his duties with transparency and reverence for both national institutions and divine accountability.

“I must emphasize that I served with the fear of God knowing fully well as a Muslim that if I do not account before man, I will account before Allah… I am happy to account for my stewardship in this world,” he declared.

Calling on the media to act with responsibility and restraint, Kyari warned that the spread of unverified claims could have damaging consequences for national interest, particularly in the eyes of the international community.

“The resort to disinformation does not serve anyone’s purpose, the NNPCL or the country in general, as it has the potential to send the wrong signals to investors and the international community,” he cautioned.

Kyari thanked friends and family who reached out and assured them of his availability to respond to “all lawful queries.”



