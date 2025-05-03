Police Arrest Man For Impersonating DIG Frank Mba

The Nigeria Police Force (National Cybercrime Centre-NPF-NCCC) has arrested one Dauda Samuel, a 28-year-old male, for impersonating the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, (DIG) Frank Mba, on Facebook.

Samuel was also arrested for alleged involvement in Police recruitment scam, computer-related fraud and identity theft, following credible intelligence and multiple complaints from members of the public.

A statement on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said: “The arrest stems from reports that the individual had been impersonating the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG Frank Mba, on Facebook.

“The suspect allegedly exploited this false identity to promote a fictitious Police recruitment exercise, fraudulently extorting money from unsuspecting Nigerians under the pretence of offering employment into the Nigeria Police Force.

“‎Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect created and operated fake Facebook accounts bearing the name and image of the DIG in charge of Training  and Development DIG Frank Mba without authorization. 

“He was recently apprehended in Panda Village, Nasarawa State, and has since voluntarily confessed to the crime. He also provided valuable information that is aiding ongoing investigations.

‎”Efforts are currently underway to identify possible accomplices and trace additional digital footprints linked to the suspect’s activities through digital forensic analysis”.


