How Irate Mob Killed Police DPO In Kano

An enraged mob have burnt down sections of the Rano Divisional Police Station in Kano State following the death in police custody of Abdullahi Musa, a young man arrested for a traffic offense.

Musa who was arrested on Sunday according to the police d!ed during interrogation.

This sparked outrage in the community and escalated a peaceful protest by the youths into violent destruction, the angry youths who were not satisfied with the explanation by the police damaged parts of the police station and torched several vehicles, while the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) identified as M.A. Baba, was attacked and hacked to death by the angry crowd that stormed the police station, accusing him of arresting and torturing Musa to death.

As at the time of filing this report 27 suspects have been arrested.