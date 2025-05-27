Angry Villagers , Security Agents Storm Home Of Enugu Billionaire Herbalist, Recover Several Bodies ( Pictures, Videos )

Angry villagers of Unojo Umumba Ndi-Agu in Ezeagu LGA of Enugu state have risen against ritualists in their community and beaten them black and blue after one of them was nabbed with a thirteen year - old child allegedly to be used in money ritual (Oke-Ite ritual). 

The main culprit was seen in a viral video recorded previously spraying bundles of Naira notes at a marriage ceremony, and the MC singing his praises to high heavens . 




The villagers burnt all the buildings in the main culprit’s compound and also vehicles. 

They also dug up sealed soakaway inside the buildings containing remains of several people including a pregnant woman were recovered 

The alleged ritualist receiving an award in the past 





