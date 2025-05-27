We Have Taken Notice Of Speed Darlington's Claim Of Sexually Violating 15 Year Old Girl..LASG

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has confirmed it is aware of a widely circulated online video in which a popular entertainer, Speed Darlington, allegedly admits to engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

The controversial remarks, reportedly made during an Instagram Live session, have drawn sharp condemnation from members of the public and renewed calls for accountability. While the entertainer did not reveal the location of the alleged incident, the DSVA stated that its jurisdiction is limited strictly to matters occurring within Lagos State.

In response to the seriousness of the claim, the agency said it had referred the matter to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the federal authority responsible for addressing such offences.

“This matter has been escalated to NAPTIP in line with our commitment to justice,” the DSVA said in a statement. “The Lagos State Government maintains a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and remains steadfast in advocating for the protection of every Nigerian child.”

Authorities are now encouraging anyone with relevant information that could assist ongoing investigations to come forward. Members of the public can contact the DSVA via its toll-free helpline 08000-333-333 or through its official social media platforms. Alternatively, NAPTIP may be reached directly via email at info@naptip.gov.ng or by telephone on 07030000203.

The agency also acknowledged the role of vigilant citizens in flagging the video, urging the public to continue reporting such cases through appropriate legal channels.

Speed Darlington, known for his eccentric online persona, has yet to issue a formal statement in response to the growing outrage.



