Abuja Explosion Caused By Suicide Bomber Targeting Mogadishu Army Cantonment..NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that the explosion that rocked Abuja on Monday afternoon was the result of a suicide bombing attempt.

According to NEMA, the incident occurred when an individual wearing an improvised explosive device (IED) attempted to infiltrate the Mogadishu Army Cantonment along the Mararaba-Nyanya expressway. The device detonated during the attempt, killing the bomber on the spot and injuring one passerby.

Authorities were alerted to the blast at approximately 1:47 p.m. on Monday. NEMA promptly activated a response team, which arrived at the already cordoned-off scene manned by heavily armed security personnel.

“Preliminary information indicated that the suicide bomber was attempting to gain unauthorized entry into the barracks when the IED detonated,” the agency reported in a statement issued Tuesday.

The injured civilian was immediately evacuated by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit of the Nigeria Police Force to the National Hospital, while forensic experts began an investigation into the incident. The operation was officially concluded at 5:29 p.m.

The coordinated response involved several security and emergency agencies, including NEMA, the Military, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).



