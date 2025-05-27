Asari Dokubo's Boys Rescue 11 Passengers Abducted By Kidnappers In Rivers

Nineteen people, including eight students sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, who were abducted by sea pirates along the Bille-Bonny waterways in Rivers State, have been rescued.

The victims were kidnapped on May 6, 2025, when the pirates attacked two boats heading to Bille, in the Degema Local Government Area of the state.

The kidnappers later contacted families and demanded N100 million in ransom.

The victims were rescued on Monday evening, May 26 by a local security group known as the Royal Fouchee Security Services, also called the Amama Soldiers

The group is led by Asari-Dokubo, a former militant leader and now the traditional ruler of the Torusaramapiri community in Degema.

Speaking about the rescue, Asari-Dokubo said he and his team began the operation on Sunday after being asked to help by the Department of State Services. He also said that one of the victims had earlier paid N10 million to the kidnappers but later helped them locate the hideout.

"These people were kept in terrible conditions for 21 days. They were starved and badly treated. One of them, who was released after paying N10 million, helped us find the kidnappers’ camp,” he said.

Asari-Dokubo also raised concerns about a missing soldier, Lance Corporal Salihu Ibrahim, who was in one of the boats. Only his uniform and ID card were found, and he fears the soldier may have been killed.

One of the suspects arrested, named Victor Friday, claimed he didn’t take part in the kidnapping. He said he only stayed in the camp and was used to running errands.

He named a man called Kentebe from Bayelsa State as the leader of the gang, who is now on the run.

A rescued victim, Victor Akinloye, who was also a boat driver, said they were beaten, stripped naked, and their phones and ATM cards were taken.

The kidnappers also withdrew money from their accounts.

Akinloye said he recognised the area where they were held. A few days later, he helped lead the rescue team to the location.

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the rescue.

"Yes, I can confirm they were rescued on Monday evening through a joint effort by the police and the local security group,” Iringe-Koko said.