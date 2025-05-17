Gov Eno Approves 15-Room Family Home for TVC News Reporter After Inferno





Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, in his usual compassionate nature, has approved the immediate construction of a 15-room compassionate home for the family of TVC News Reporter, Miriam Daniels whose family house in Atabong, Eket Local Government Area, was gutted in a midnight inferno leaving eight families homeless.

A widow and landlady of the compound, Mrs. Comfort Daniel, described the incidence as a total loss to her. She revealed that the property was her only source of income, since the death of her husband over a decade ago, which she used to support her six surviving children.





“As you can see, the fire burnt down everything. My tenants and children have been rendered homeless. When it happened, everyone was sleeping so we thank God we all managed to come out alive, which is truly miraculous,” she said.





Despite losing all her belongings and important documents, she expressed gratitude that there were no casualties and appreciated the Governor for his prompt response.





“I thank Governor Umo Eno for coming to my aid because I didn't have any other hope. May God Almighty continue to bless and keep him alive to do more. He is indeed a compassionate and kind leader who constantly looks out for the vulnerable and the hopeless. I am so overwhelmed with joy and gratitude and all I can say is may God reward him for his good deeds.”





Another affected occupant, Mr. Ekong Daniels, recounted the moment of the fire incident, expressed gratitude to the Governor for coming to their aid and prayed for God's continuous blessings on the Governor and his family.





Also speaking, a physically elated Miriam Daniels, also a TVC News Corrrspondent and one of the affected family members, could not hide her joy as she commended Governor Umo Eno for his intervention.





Fighting back tears of gratitude, she described the Governor as a compassionate leader whose prompt response brought hope and healing to her devastated family.





According to her, the Governor's action went beyond politics, it is a deeply humanitarian gesture that reaffirms his commitment to the welfare of the people.





Also Speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Technical Services, Engr. Charles Okorie, described the destruction caused by the fire as total, with burnt blocks and a building that had fallen apart, leaving nothing to salvage.





He stated that upon hearing about the disaster, Governor Eno dispatched them to the site and directed that the building be reconstructed with the best specifications.





On his part, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Humanitarian Affairs, Prince NsikanAbasi Umoekpo, said the Governor had directed an on-the-spot assessment of the fire incident with a full team to evaluate the extent of the damage.





He said the Governor has approved the construction of a new 15-room fully furnished facility to replace the damaged structure and expressed gratitude to God that no lives were lost in the incident.



