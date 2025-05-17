Convicted Nigerian Monarch Joseph Oloyede Forfeits Millions, Property To U.S. Govt In COVID-19 Scam Case

byCKN NEWS -
0



Joseph Oloyede, a disgraced Nigerian monarch and dual U.S. citizen, has been ordered to forfeit millions in cash and valuable property to the U.S. government following his conviction in a $4.2 million COVID-19 relief fraud case.

Oloyede, formerly the Apetu of Ipetumodu in Osun State, pleaded guilty on April 24 to 13 counts of fraud and now awaits sentencing. Ahead of that sentencing, the U.S. government filed a motion to seize his assets, which was approved on May 5 by Judge Christopher Boyko of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

Among the forfeited assets is a Medina County, Ohio property bought in his wife Sherri Oloyede’s name in May 2021. Despite her stake, both parties agreed not to challenge the forfeiture as part of a plea deal aimed at securing a reduced sentence. Oloyede also waived his right to appeal the forfeiture order.

Additionally, the court approved the confiscation of $96,006.89 from a JP Morgan Chase account registered to Joseph Oloyede and Associates Ltd. This, too, was included in the plea agreement.

Oloyede was arrested on May 4, 2024, after investigators linked him to a fraudulent scheme involving six companies used to secure COVID-19 relief loans under false pretenses. The FBI found that in June 2020 alone, he received over $100,000 for four of his businesses using fabricated information. Further fr@udulent loans totaling $1 million were obtained in October 2021 through JO&A and Available Transportation.

His sentencing is expected later this year.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال