Tinubu Meets With Service Chiefs In Abuja

Earlier on Friday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Those in attendance were

DIG Sadiq Idris Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; Director General of the Department of State Services, Mr Oluwatosin Ajayi, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye