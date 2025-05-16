Tinubu Meets With Service Chiefs In Abuja

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

 Earlier on Friday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Those in attendance were

DIG Sadiq Idris Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; Director General of the Department of State Services, Mr Oluwatosin Ajayi, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال