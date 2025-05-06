FCT Doctors Begin Three-Day Warning Strike Over Mass Dismissals

Healthcare services across the Federal Capital Territory may face major disruptions as the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in Abuja commenced a three-day warning strike today, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The action follows the abrupt dismissal of 127 health workers by the FCT Civil Service Commission last Friday.

The decision to down tools was reached at an emergency congress of the association held on Monday at Asokoro District Hospital. Addressing journalists after the meeting, President of the FCT ARD, Dr George Ebong, condemned the dismissals, describing them as "inhumane, unlawful, and reckless."

“The affected workers were wrongfully labelled as ghost workers, absconders, and ex-employees, yet many of them were still actively working at their duty posts even as of yesterday,” Dr Ebong stated.

He revealed that the sacked personnel include not only doctors, but also nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, and non-clinical staff. Shockingly, he added that even three hospital managing directors were among those affected.

“If these 127 people were truly ghost workers, how are FCT hospitals still running? The hospitals would have collapsed. This speaks to a serious administrative failure,” he said.

The doctors are demanding the immediate reinstatement of all affected health workers, payment of their April salaries which were suddenly halted, and a formal apology letter issued to the victims. In addition, they are calling for the resignation of the chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Mr Emeka Ezeh.

“We were not consulted, neither was the Health Management Board, the Permanent Secretary of Health, nor other relevant bodies like the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN). It’s a shameful and disrespectful action,” Dr Ebong added.

The association has issued a stern warning to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the FCT Administration, giving them until Friday, May 9, to meet their demands or face a total shutdown of hospital services in the capital through an indefinite strike.

“We begin the three-day warning strike at 8 am Tuesday, and if by Friday our demands are not met, we will embark on a full, indefinite strike,” the ARD President declared.

The development has stirred anxiety among residents of Abuja, with many fearing that public hospitals may be overwhelmed or rendered completely inactive if the matter is not resolved swiftly.