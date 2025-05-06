HSN Delegation Visit Yakubu Gowon

HSN DELEGATION PAYS COURTESY VISIT TO GENERAL YAKUBU GOWON AHEAD OF SOCIETY’S 70TH ANNIVERSARY





On Monday, 5th May 2025, a high-powered delegation from the Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN) paid a courtesy visit to one of Nigeria’s most revered statesmen, former Head of State, General (Dr) Yakubu Gowon (rtd), GCFR. The visit, held at the Yakubu Gowon Centre in Abuja, formed part of the Society’s build-up activities ahead of its landmark 70th anniversary celebrations.





The delegation was led by Professor Yakubu Aboki Ochefu, Fellow and former National President of the Historical Society of Nigeria and Secretary-General to the Committee of Vice Chancellors. It comprised members of the Executive Committee and the Organising Committee for the anniversary. Our interaction with General Gowon was deeply enriching. With characteristic warmth and humility, he shared profound insights on Nigeria’s historical evolution, the imperative of national unity, and the role of historians in nation-building. His gracious reception reaffirmed his enduring commitment to the preservation of Nigeria’s historical heritage and the intellectual advancement of the country.





In a gesture of great encouragement to the Society’s mission, General Gowon graciously accepted the invitation to serve as Chairman of the forthcoming HSN@70 Book Launch event. His acceptance stands as a significant endorsement of the Society’s ongoing work to promote the relevance of history in national development and collective memory. The visit is one of several initiatives marking the Society’s 70th anniversary in 2025, a milestone that will also feature the 5th Congress of the Association of African Historians. Together, these events will bring scholars, policymakers, cultural custodians, and the public into dialogue on the richness of Nigeria’s past and the collective aspirations for Africa’s future.





As HSN continues its preparations, the visit to General Gowon not only served as an important outreach but also symbolised the bridging of generations between national leaders and the historical community. The Society extends heartfelt appreciation to all those who made the visit possible and invites partners, stakeholders, and well-wishers to join in celebrating this momentous occasion in Nigeria’s academic and cultural life.





Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd) mni fnipr

Chairman, Publicity Committee, HSN@70

Abuja

6th May 2025y