Police Arrest Killers Of Gov Diri’s in-law, Monarch In Bayelsa

The police in Bayelsa State have arrested killers of 50-year-old Odeinyefa Ogbolosingha, in-law to Governor Douye Diri and two others, the Paramount Ruler of the Kalaba Community and Chairman of the Community Development Committee, CDC, HRH Kolibo Amabelimo and Samuel Oburo in Kalaba community of Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

The police, yesterday, confirmed that the deceased were allegedly killed by three persons, including one Gideon Atama, 32 years, Bethlehem Nwanlia, 49 years and Clever Ovo, 33 years.

The state Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, at a media interactive session in Yenagoa, confirmed that while one of the suspects identified as Perekebi Nwanlia is deceased, Gideon Atama and Bethlehem Nwalia were still at large.

He confirmed that one of the suspects, Clever Ovo, who is in their custody, has confessed that they were members of the notorious Endurance Amagbein gang.

The Commissioner of Police noted that the leader of the gang, has since been declared wanted by the Nigerian Army over the alleged killing of 16 soldiers at Okuama community in Ughelli South, Delta State sometime in 2024.

According to the CP, another member of the gang, Gideon Atama, was arrested with a mobile phone and putting on army camouflage uniform and well kitted like a soldier.

He said: “Upon a close check on the phone, pictures of assorted rifles and voice notes of their previous operations were unraveled. They also went further to mention sponsors in the vandalization of installations and facilities in the region.”

Also, the Police attached to the Labrado Security house boat at Igbikiba in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have arrested a 200-year-old boat captain, Danile Williams, involved in alleged cases of pipeline vandalization.

According to the Police, the suspect is allegedly involved in the recent attack on Tebedaba-Brass trunkline at Lakosogbene community in Southern Ijaw local government council.