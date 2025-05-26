Enugu To Host 2025 National Arts And Culture Festival

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has revealed that the State will host this year's editor of National Festival Council For Arts And Culture

This was his post on the visit of the CEO of the festival Obi Asika to his office

"I had the pleasure of receiving the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Obi Asika at the Government House. He visited to inform us that Enugu has been chosen to host the 2025 National Festival of Arts and Culture themed “Connected Culture”, from 22 to 29 November, 2025.

Obi Asika spoke about the great things happening in our state, from our rich history and cultural heritage to the remarkable investments we’re making in tourism sites like the Awhum Waterfall and Nsude Pyramid Canopy Walkway.

Enugu lends itself to arts and culture. We are ready and hungry to host this event. We will deliver one of the most memorable NAFEST experiences in history.

This aligns perfectly with our goal of attracting 3 million visitors annually, creating opportunities for our youth, and positioning Enugu as a top destination for business, leisure, living and tourism.

With over 30 states and more than 5,000 participants expected, we are prepared to offer a full cultural immersion in one of Nigeria’s safest and most welcoming cities.

This is a moment where opportunity meets preparation, and we are proud to rise to the occasion."