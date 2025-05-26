Police Rescue Kidnapped Victims In Lagos, Abuja





The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the public of the successful release of two residents of ijede creek side who were abducted in a settlement by ijede creek side Ikorodu area of Lagos State about two days. Their safety was the priority in the execution of the operations leading to them being released unhurt

(2) At approximately 2200hrs on the said date, a distress report was received at Ijede Division indicating gunshots in the vicinity of Igbe Creek Side settlement. Acting swiftly, combined teams of more than fifteen police tactical squads, detectives, conventional policemen, local vigilantes, hunters and the locals were immediately mobilized to the scene. It was confirmed that the two victims, both residents by Ijede Creek, whose houses are inside the creek had been attacked and abducted by unidentified hoodlums who fled via the creek and adjoining forest.

(3) On the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, a robust and elaborate rescue operations was launched. Fifteen Police tactical teams, detectives squads and police rescue and intervention squads, alongside local vigilantes, hunters, and the locals were strategically deployed through different directions to block all entry and exit points to the surrounding creek and forest, combing the area and exerting significant pressure on the kidnappers. This coordinated rescue operations led to the successful release of the victims at about 2200hrs on Sunday Monday, May 25, 2025.

(4) The released victims have been reunited with their families. Meanwhile, all police tactical teams, squads and other detectives in collaboration with the vigilantes, hunters and locals mentioned earlier in paragraph 2 above are currently combing the creek and the adjoining forest to apprehend the kidnappers to prevent further attacks on the ijede creek residents and bring them to justice.

(5) The Lagos State Police Command commends the bravery of its officers and cooperation of the local vigilantes, hunters, and community members whose swift response was instrumental to the success of the operations despite the difficulties encountered in accessing the area, which by all standards pose a danger to security and safety of the residents living inside this creek and forest in the affected areas. The Command further reaffirm its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of Lagos State.

(6) The members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and security conscious at all times most especially the residents residing inside the ijede creek and other difficult terrains in the forest around the area. They should report any suspicious activities to the Police Division or Police tactical squads deployed for their safety in the area or the nearest police station or via the Command’s emergency lines: 08063299264 or 08065154338.

Meanwhile ,the Nigeria Police Force, through several strings of well-coordinated operations has once again recorded significant successes against several forms of violent crimes and threats to national security.





The operatives of the FCT Police Command, in a coordinated joint operation has successfully dismantled a notorious armed robbery and carjacking syndicate known for a string of high-profile robberies and vehicle thefts across the capital. Acting on credible intelligence, the operatives intercepted the gang as they prepared to strike an unsuspecting victim around Maitama area. Upon sighting the operatives, the criminals opened fire, leading to a gun duel. One of the gang’s most wanted suspects, Abdulmininu Bello a.k.a. Babanle, was neutralized during the encounter, while seven other suspects were apprehended at the scene, including Ibrahim Muhammad, 22 years and ex-convict; Abubakar Abdullahi, 22 years; Sarajo Yusuf, 20 years; Sanusi Ali, 51 years; Abubakar Sani; Isiaka Adamu, another ex-convict and Abdullahi Isah. Exhibits recovered from the scene include Four AK-47 rifles, two locally made pistols with ten rounds of live 9mm ammunition, eleven rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition, one locally made shotgun,2004 Toyota Camry LE, and a red boxer motorcycle,





In a similar development, the Jigawa State Police Command has successfully rescued an 80-year-old kidnap victim, Hajiya Hajara, and neutralized five members of a kidnapping gang in a daring rescue operation. Recently, intelligence at the Command’s disposal revealed that a group of about twelve armed bandits, had abducted the elderly woman from her residence in Sarbi Village, Minjibir LGA, Kano, and had attempted to escape through Jigawa State. But in a swift and coordinated response, combined teams of police operatives attached to the Jigawa State Command mobilized alongside other local security outfits stormed the suspected criminal hideouts between Danzomo and Medi villages.





A fierce gun battle ensued resulting in the arrest of five suspects, including the gang’s kingpin, Yahaya, 35 years and five other suspects were neutralized during the exchange of fire. The kidnapped victim was rescued unhurt and taken to the Hospital for medical evaluation, after which, she was discharged. Exhibits recovered in the operation include two AK-47 rifles, one locally fabricated LAR rifle, fourteen live rounds of ammunition, two motorcycles, and two mobile phones.





The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., commends these gallant operatives for their successful strides and appreciates the cooperation of the public, urging continued vigilance, especially in reporting suspicious movements and gatherings in their communities. The IGP further reiterates the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to solidifying public safety and National Security of our great country.



