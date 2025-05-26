Breaking: Saudi Arabia Stops Sheikh Gumi From Performing Hajj, Deports Him Back To Nigeria

Saudi Arabia has stopped Kaduna-based Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi from performing the 2025 Hajj and deported him back to Nigeria.

Sheikh Gumi confirmed this in a post made on Monday, May 26, 2025, via his Facebook page.

He said the Saudi government had granted him a visa to enter the country for Hajj, but he was not allowed to enter Medina to begin his religious duties.

“Due to some reasons related to my views on world politics, the authorities in Saudi Arabia do not want me to be present at Hajj even though they have granted me a visa,” Sheikh Gumi said in a post on his Facebook page.

He added, “I am grateful to the authorities in Nigeria who have pledged to engage with the Saudi authorities on this matter.”

According to findings, Sheikh Gumi is part of a delegation of scholars sponsored by the Nigerian Hajj Commission (NAHCON) to travel to Saudi Arabia for religious services.

Gumi arrived in Medina with other clerics last Saturday at around 10:30pm on an Umza Air flight, but upon arrival at the city’s airport, Saudi immigration officials prevented the cleric from entering the country.

Reports revealed that Sheikh Gumi has now returned to Nigeria to continue his daily activities, especially teaching.