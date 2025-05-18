DSS Nab ‘Wanted’ Kidnapper In Abuja Hajj Camp Enroute Mecca





Security operatives have reportedly arrested a wanted kidnapper at the hajj camp in Abuja.

A security source at the camp confirmed the arrest, on Sunday.

He said the suspect was nabbed during screening of pilgrims who were preparing to be airlifted to Saudi Arabia.

He disclosed that the suspect identified as Yahaya Zango resided at Paikon -Kore in Gwagwalada area council of the FCT.

The source said security agencies had declared him wanted, following his alleged involvement in some kidnappings.

He said the suspect presented his passport alongside other Muslim contingent from Abuja who were on their way to observe this year’s hajj.

“It was this afternoon during the screening at the hajj camp in airport when the DSS operatives apprehended him and whisked him away,” he said.

A senior official at the Muslim pilgrims welfare board, who didn’t want his name mentioned, also confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

It was gathered that the suspect had been on the run after security launched manhunt for him.

When contacted via text message, spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Josephine Adeh, said, “You said DSS, but me I am the Spokesperson for FCT Police Command.”

The DSS is yet to officially react to the development as of the time of filing this report.

Nigeria is currently battling one of its worse forms of insecurity with efforts made to curtail the development not yielding desired result.



