President Tinubu Meets With Peter Obi, Fayemi At Vatican

byCKN NEWS -
0


President Bola Tinubu, Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential candidate, and former Ekiti governor Kayode Fayemi met at Pope Leo XIV's installation mass on Sunday in Rome.

Fayemi sighted President Tinubu, where he sat with other leaders and asked Obi to follow him to pay homage to the Nigerian leader. Obi agreed.

On getting to the President, Fayemi broke the ice between Obi and Tinubu. He said:

 “Mr. President, welcome to our church, and thank you for honouring the Pope with your presence.”

President Tinubu, ever quick-witted, responded:  “I should be the one welcoming you and Peter. I’m the Head of the Nigerian Delegation”.

The President’s response cracked up Obi, who agreed with the President. 

Obi said:  “Yes, indeed. We are members of your delegation”.

Peter Obi and Fayemi are staunch Catholics and Papal knights.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال