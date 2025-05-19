Joe Biden Diagnosed Of Cancer

Joe Biden Is Diagnosed With an Aggressive Form of Prostate Cancer

The cancer has metastasized to the bone, according to a statement from Mr. Biden's personal office.

Former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. was diagnosed Friday with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

The diagnosis came after Mr. Biden reported urinary symptoms, which led doctors to find a

"small nodule" on his prostate. Mr. Biden's cancer is "characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," the statement said.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," according to the statement from Mr. Biden's office, which was unsigned.

"The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

Mr. Biden, 82, left office in January as the oldest-serving president in American history.



