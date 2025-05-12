Breaking : Fubara Visited Me With Two APC Governors To Seek Peace ...Nyesom Wike

Former Governor of Rivers state and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, gave an insight into a parley he had with the suspended governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara.

He said the latter had come to visit him, accompanied by two governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking during a media parley in Abuja, Wike, who did not want to reveal exact details of the meeting, said he pointedly told the suspended governor that he has no capacity of making peace.

“I told him I don’t think you really have the capacity to make this peace,” he said.

According to the minister, Fubara cannot be suing for peace while his lieutenants are busy all over television stations abusing others.

He said the suspended governor, apart from meeting him, must take steps to meet other stakeholders like the State Assembly, the Party and other stakeholders for peace to reign.