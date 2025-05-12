Former Military Administrator of Bayelsa State Dies At 70

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Former Military Administrator of Bayelsa State Navy Captain Omoniyi Olubolade is dead 

He celebrated his 70th birthday  on November 30, 2024.

Olubolade, the Ipoti-Ekiti-born retired officer, died on Sunday May 11 in Apapa, Lagos.

According to a statement by his first daughter, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Akinadewo and first son, Mr. Dayo Olubolade,  he left the house to play lawn tennis at a nearby facility where he slumped.

"He drove himself to the facility to play lawn tennis in the evening and slumped while playing. Efforts were made by medical officers around to revive him to no avail. He was immediately rushed to Obisesan Naval Medical Hospital, Apapa where he was pronounced dead".

Olubolade was also Minister of  Special Duties, Minister of State, FCT and  Minister of Police Affairs.

Burial announcement will be announced later.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال