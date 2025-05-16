𝐌𝐞𝐧 𝐈𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐥-𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐋𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐬 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐦

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked speculations surrounding a viral video showing 89 young men arriving in Lagos and gathering in Ibeju-Lekki.





The Command confirmed that the individuals are legitimate workers recruited from Katsina State for employment at the Dangote Refinery in Lekki.





In a statement posted on X on Friday issued by CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer, the Command stated: “Upon receipt of the information on May 14, 2025, officers from the Command immediately deployed to the location to ascertain the facts.





“Preliminary investigations revealed that the young men in question, 89 in number, had arrived from Katsina State and were recruited to work as labourers at the Dangote Refinery in Lekki.”





The contractor responsible for their recruitment and the refinery’s Chief Security Officer (CSO) both confirmed the arrangement, noting that the men had been cleared to reside and work within the facility.





“The contractor working with the refinery appeared before the police and confirmed that he had personally sourced and brought the labourers from Katsina for legitimate employment purposes,” the statement added.





Thorough Checks Conducted





The Police Command assured the public that all necessary checks were conducted on the group.





“The individuals were thoroughly searched, and no incriminating items were found in their possession.





“Furthermore, each person properly identified themselves and presented their National Identification Numbers (NINs), which were duly verified,” Hundeyin said.





Public Urged to Stay Calm





Addressing the public’s concerns, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, called for calm and discouraged the spread of unverified information.





“The Command remains committed to maintaining law and order across Lagos State and will continue to respond promptly to all matters relating to public safety,” the Commissioner stated.





The police advised residents to avoid spreading alarmist content, emphasising the importance of verifying information before sharing.