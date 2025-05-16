Man Cries Out On Realising Police Officer Sold Him A Stolen Vehicle

A Nigerian man has raised alarm, accusing a police officer, CSP Gerald Chidozie Udechukwu, of selling him a stolen Hilux.

The allegation was shared on the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by the user @Chukwutony89.

He revealed that he initially believed the transaction was legitimate but later discovered that the vehicle was stolen by policemen, with CSP Gerald Chidozie Udechukwu being the one who sold it to him.



In his post, he stated: “Nigerians, this policeman, CSP Gerald Chidozie Udechukwu, sold me a Hilux vehicle that was allegedly stolen by policemen. I reported this to the Force PPRO @Princemoye1 and @PoliceNG three months ago, but no action has been taken. @YarKafanchan.”

He emphasized that despite reporting the incident to the authorities, no progress has been made so far.

As the post gained attention online, many concerned individuals flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter.

There have not been any response from the spokesperson of the Police ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on the matter as at the time of filing this report 


