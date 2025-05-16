Akpabio Tackles Sen Nwebonyi Over Motion To Relocate FCT Occupiers New Abuja Airport

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has sharply challenged the Ebonyi State Senator Peter Nwebonyi after the latter suggested removing residential settlements near Abuja's international airport, describing them as detrimental to Nigeria's image.





During a Senate session covered by NASSTV, Senator Nwebonyi had urged action on what he termed unsightly dwellings visible to arriving air travelers. "Mr. President, seeing the budgetary provision, we can see that much provision is made for the infrastructural development of the capital city, which is the citadel of power for the Federal Republic of Nigeria," Nwebonyi stated.





He specifically called on the FCT Minister to address the airport surroundings: "I want the FCT Minister to extend his infrastructural development of the city to the surroundings of the Abuja airport."





The Ebonyi senator claimed the area created a poor first impression. "If you are descending into Abuja airport, the habitats, the type of infrastructure within the environment, Your Excellency, it does not represent the good image of this country," he argued.





Nwebonyi proposed either relocating residents or upgrading the area. "The FCT Minister should capture that in their next budget, to either relocate the habitants of the people within the airport or renew the area, at least, because that is the mirror of the country as you are descending into Abuja airport. Some of us, if you take into account to view the environs of the airport while descending into Abuja, you will agree with me, Excellency, that it is an eyesore. It doesn't give a good image of the nation, and I think something has to be done about it."





When Akpabio asked which specific aspect bothered him, Nwebonyi identified the shanties.





The Senate President delivered a forceful rebuke, defending the communities in question. "That is somebody's village, and that is what they can afford," Akpabio