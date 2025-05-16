Peter Obi Proposes Death Sentence For Corrupt Leaders In Nigeria

Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has advocated death sentence for corrupt leaders in Nigeria.

He made this known in an interview posted on X.

He said: “We must deal with the issue of corruption aggressively; maybe just like the Chinese are doing. Make sure that if there is an amount you steal, it is death sentence, if there is an amount you steal, it is life imprisonment, if there is an amount you steal, it is not less than 10 years. After dealing with this, start investing in critical areas of development like Education, Health and productivity, which we can achieve by ensuring that those we elect are:

1. COMPETENT

2. HAVE THE CAPACITY

3. HAVE COMPASSION (CITIZEN-LED LEADERSHIP)

