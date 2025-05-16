Anambra NBA Condemns Assassination Of Member , Client

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Anambra State Chapter condemns in the strongest possible terms the gruesome assassination of a bright and promising legal practitioner, Barr. Ifeanyi Rolex Iloakasia, a member of the NBA Otuocha Branch, whose life was cruelly cut short by yet-to-be-ascertained gunmen on the 15th of May, 2025, while returning home after attending a court sitting at the High Court, Ekwulobia, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.





This heinous act is not only an attack on one of our own but also a blatant assault on the legal profession and the rule of law. The Committee of Chairmen of NBA Anambra State Chapter is deeply grieved and aggrieved by this senseless killing, especially as the tragic loss of Awa P. Awa, former Vice Chairman of Ihiala Branch of the NBA, remains fresh in our memories.





Furthermore, the NBA Anambra State Chapter appreciates the swift response of the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, who promptly visited the crime scene for an on-the-spot assessment and directed the commencement of preliminary investigations into this murder. However, we urge the Commissioner of Police, DSS, and other law enforcement agencies to intensify their efforts to ensure that the perpetrators do not evade justice. Speedy action is crucial in identifying and apprehending those responsible for this horrific crime.





Additionally, we call upon the Governor of Anambra State, as the Chief Security Officer of the State, to revamp and strengthen security operations across the state to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future. We appreciate the efforts so far since the launch of _Operation Udogachi_ but it is obvious that much more needs to be done. Too many lawyers have been sacrificed to insecurity in this state and the legal profession cannot thrive under an atmosphere of fear and insecurity.





In response to this tragedy, the Committee calls on all lawyers in Anambra State to boycott all court sittings in the state from 20th May 2025 to 21st May 2025, in protest over the murder of our esteemed colleague.

Justice must be served, and we demand that the relevant authorities leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of truth and accountability.





Signed:

K.G. Abonyi Esq., MCArb

Chairman, Committee of Chairmen & Secretaries

NBA Anambra State.