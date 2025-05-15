Gunmen Kill Lawyer , Client In Anambra

The Anambra State Command has confirmed the murder of a legal practitioner and his client in Egbebelu village, Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area, on Wednesday, May 14.

The deceased legal practitioner had earlier secured the bail of an accused person in a pending murder case at High Court II, Ekwulobia. Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that the victims were attacked while returning from the court session, having been trailed and double-crossed by the assailants.

One of the victims in the car survived the attack and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.





A statement from the command's spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, says the victim has been debriefed by the Police and has provided crucial information that is aiding ongoing investigations and manhunt operations.

He mentioned that the bodies of the deceased have been recovered and positively identified by their respective families.

He mentioned that in the course of the preliminary investigations, a red Toyota Camry vehicle, believed to belong to one of the deceased, was recovered from the scene.

The police imagemaker added that the state Commissioner of Police has ordered an intensive investigation into the incident and deployed tactical and intelligence teams to track down the perpetrators and ensure justice is served.



