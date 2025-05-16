Ibadan Mogajis Reject Plans To Make Alaafin Permanent Chairman, Oyo Council Of Obas

Tension is mounting in Oyo State as the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), along with Mogajis, Baales, monarchs, and other prominent figures from Ibadanland, expressed strong opposition to the Oyo State House of Assembly’s move to appoint the Alaafin of Oyo as the permanent Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

The Ibadan stakeholders urged the Assembly to avoid sparking discord, insisting that the chairmanship of the council should remain rotational among traditional rulers.

The resistance follows the Assembly’s debate on the second reading of the Council of Obas and Chiefs (Further Amendments) Bill, 2025, which seeks to institutionalize the Alaafin’s position as the sole authority in the council—effectively dismantling the long-standing rotational practice.

Traditionally, the Council of Obas and Chiefs Law of 2000 granted the Alaafin permanent chairmanship with the power to convene meetings. However, recent moves to amend this law have sparked concerns among Ibadan leaders.

Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori, President of the Ibadan Mogajis, and Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade, Coordinator of the Ibadan Compounds Peace Initiative (ICPI), voiced their disapproval, emphasizing that Ibadan has never been subordinate to Oyo.

They argued that Ibadan has historically played a crucial role in defending the Yoruba kingdom, citing events where the city stood as a bulwark against external threats.

They further highlighted that Ibadan’s contributions were instrumental in the rise of Yoruba leaders like Chief Obafemi Awolowo and the development of key infrastructure in the region.

“Ibadan has always been at the forefront of Yoruba unity and progress,” they stated, asserting that the city deserves rightful recognition as a leader within the council.

The leaders warned that if the Assembly moves forward with the controversial bill, it would likely face significant backlash from the Ibadan community.

They reminded the Assembly of former Governor Alao Akala’s endorsement of a rotational system, which was upheld during the reign of Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade I.



