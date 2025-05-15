15 Missing JAMB Candidates Found Safe In Imo.... Police

The Imo State Police Command has said that all the 15 candidates who left Onitsha at the weekend for Imo State to write the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, earlier rumoured to have disappeared, have been found safely.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening by the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), it was stated that the students, proprietor, and members of staff of the Eminent Scholars Imperial Academy, Onitsha, Anambra State, had left Onitsha on May 16 for the Computer Based Test (CBT) centre in Okigwe Zone, Imo State, successfully wrote their examination, but were obstructed by their vehicle malfunction in Amuro, Okigwe axis, as they were going back to Onitsha.

The statement informed that there was a communication gap in the remote area where the vehicle had the problem, disclosing that the social media alerts and human concerns aided the operatives of the command and sister security agents to swing into action, rescuing them safely.

He noted that after their rescue, they were taken to Owerri, where they were cared for before they continued their journey on May 17 and arrived safely.

The statement read: “The Imo State Police Command wishes to clarify reports concerning fifteen (15) students of Eminent Scholars Imperial Academy, Onitsha, Anambra State, who departed Onitsha on 16th May 2025 for their rescheduled JAMB examinations at the CBT centre in Okigwe Zone, Imo State.

“The Command unequivocally confirms that no abduction took place. The students, together with their proprietor and support staff, safely arrived in Imo State and sat their examinations as scheduled.

“Unfortunately, during their return journey, the school bus experienced a mechanical failure in the Amuro area of Okigwe, where mobile network coverage is limited. This unforeseen breakdown caused a communication gap, which gave rise to unfounded speculation online and concerns for their safety.

“Upon receiving the information, operatives of the Imo State Police Command, in close collaboration with sister security agencies, immediately conducted a coordinated patrol and located the stranded students. They were safely escorted to Owerri, where arrangements were made to tow and repair the school bus.

“After the necessary repairs, the students and their proprietor resumed their journey and returned to Onitsha on 17th May 2025, all in good health.

“The Command appreciates concerned citizens for the timely information. We urge the public to avoid spreading unverified information while supporting our efforts to keep the state safe.

“The Imo State Police Command remains steadfast in its resolve to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone within Imo State.”



