Reuben Abati Respect Yourself ..Enough Is Enough ..By CKN

I have taken several knocks on this platform for always standing by Dr Reuben Abati on some of his antics on television 

Against all odds , I felt a lot of of people are not giving him the credit he deserves 

But I think my brother is taking his luck too far 

Even Nduka Obiagbena wouldn't do some of the things Reuben is doing on Arise TV 

Who the hell does Dr Reuben Abati think he is , he behaves as if he is an untouchable and above all ethical standards on broadcasting 

What Reuben is practising is not Broadcasting  but Broad-crashing 

Maybe he thought Arise News is only watched in Nigeria 

I was so mad watching Reuben Abati from my closet here in London this morning threatening the producer of the programme live on air 

Such misgivings are handled at post production meetings 

You cannot continue to throw your colleagues under the bus everything 

Watching the programme this morning,  there was a prompting ( sound) indicating your time was up but you ignored it and continued speaking 

Time is money on TV for goodness sake,  you're experienced enough to know that 

Who does that , if Reuben Abati is too big to be on Arise News ,he should be removed or sacked 

There are far better anchors allover Nigeria that can do a better job

Arise TV and NBC should call Reuben Abati to order. He can display all those acts within the print media where he started journalism ,outside the full glare not on Television 

We have certain rules that guide broadcasting just like print 

Threatening to " deal " or react " In a manner " you will not like " is absurd to say the least 

This is not the first time he is doing so

Why do you disrespect your colleagues 

It's obvious Dr Abati has anger management problem 

He shouldn't turn himself to a monster that scares average viewers 

One on one I know Dr Reuben Abati is a very likeable person , I have known him personally for over 30 years 

But he shouldn't allow his brilliance to get into his head , humility is the first law in heaven 

Haba


Enough is Enough 


Chris Kehinde Nwandu 


Executive Editor CKNNews wrote in from 

Abbey Wood 

London

