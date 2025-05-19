Reuben Abati Respect Yourself ..Enough Is Enough ..By CKN

I have taken several knocks on this platform for always standing by Dr Reuben Abati on some of his antics on television
Against all odds , I felt a lot of of people are not giving him the credit he deserves
But I think my brother is taking his luck too far
Even Nduka Obiagbena wouldn't do some of the things Reuben is doing on Arise TV
Who the hell does Dr Reuben Abati think he is , he behaves as if he is an untouchable and above all ethical standards on broadcasting
What Reuben is practising is not Broadcasting but Broad-crashing
Maybe he thought Arise News is only watched in Nigeria
I was so mad watching Reuben Abati from my closet here in London this morning threatening the producer of the programme live on air
Such misgivings are handled at post production meetings
You cannot continue to throw your colleagues under the bus everything
Watching the programme this morning, there was a prompting ( sound) indicating your time was up but you ignored it and continued speaking
Time is money on TV for goodness sake, you're experienced enough to know that
Who does that , if Reuben Abati is too big to be on Arise News ,he should be removed or sacked
There are far better anchors allover Nigeria that can do a better job
Arise TV and NBC should call Reuben Abati to order. He can display all those acts within the print media where he started journalism ,outside the full glare not on Television
We have certain rules that guide broadcasting just like print
Threatening to " deal " or react " In a manner " you will not like " is absurd to say the least
This is not the first time he is doing so
Why do you disrespect your colleagues
It's obvious Dr Abati has anger management problem
He shouldn't turn himself to a monster that scares average viewers
One on one I know Dr Reuben Abati is a very likeable person , I have known him personally for over 30 years
But he shouldn't allow his brilliance to get into his head , humility is the first law in heaven
Haba
Enough is Enough
Chris Kehinde Nwandu
Executive Editor CKNNews wrote in from
Abbey Wood
London