Popular Nigerian Pastor Deported From South Africa

A Nigerian televangelist, Timothy Omotoso, has been deported from South Africa.

The 66-year-old pastor was reported to be leaving the country yesterday from Johannesburg’s OR Tambo Airport for Nigeria.

Online videos show Omotoso at the airport in a grey hoodie and sunglasses, chatting with an immigration official.

In April, Omotoso was found not guilty on 32 charges, including rape, sexual exploitation and human trafficking, after spending eight years in jail.

Several young women had accused the cleric of luring them into his home in Umhlanga, a town in South Africa, where he allegedly molested them.

The trial judge, Irma Schoeman, ruled that the state prosecutor did not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Schoeman held that the prosecutor failed to properly cross-examine the accused, adding that “it was as if cross-examination never even took place”.

His acquittal drew criticism across South Africa.

Omotoso is the senior pastor of Jesus Dominion International, which is based in Durban, South Africa. He is also the founder of Tim Omotoso Global Outreach and Ancient of Day Broadcasting Network.

He was rearrested in South Africa days ago over alleged violations of the immigration act.

Although another report have it that he voluntarily agreed to leave the country

His legal team has confirmed that Omotoso has chosen to depart rather than face further legal hurdles regarding his residency status.

Meanwhile, loyal followers continue to maintain his innocence, pleading with South Africans for justice and fair treatment.