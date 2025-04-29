NRC To Resume Warri Itakpe Train Services , Excludes Thursdays

RESUMPTION OF WARRI-ITAKPE TRAIN SERVICES ( WITS)

The Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) wishes to inform the public that following the suspension of Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS) on April 10th 2025,due to technical and operational challenges - chief among them multiple engine failures- services will resume on Wednesday,April 30, 2025.





The NRC management,led by MD/CEO Dr. Kayode Opeifa, sincerely apologizes to passengers, stakeholders, and the general public for the disruption caused during the suspension. NRC Engineers have worked diligently to rectify the issues, enhance operational capacity, and improve service delivery.





Our esteemed passengers are required to kindly note that the WIT services will operate six days a week - Monday to Wednesday and Friday to Sunday. Starting May 1, 2025, Thursdays Will be reserved for maintenance of track and rolling stock.





Passengers who previously opted for tickets refund have been fully refunded. Those who chose not to be refunded can revalidate their tickets for any preferred travel day via our e-tickeing platform.

For assistance, please contact our ticketing line at 0903 788 0657.





We deeply regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate the patience, support,and cooperation of our esteemed customers and stakeholders.

We assure you of enhanced and reliable service delivery.





Signed:

Callistus Unyimadu

Ag. Deputy Director, Public Relations.

For: Management