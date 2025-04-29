Kwam 1 , Accord Kollington Ayinla The Respect He Deserves By CKN

Nigeria's foremost Fuji artiste Kwam 1 has no reason to be dragging Alhaji Kollington Ayinla on social media, even if he erred there are better ways of reaching out to him
Doing that diminishes his status as a global brand
They're not age mates , even in music , he is way way junior
He may be richer than him but there is no disputing the fact that Alhaji Ayinde Barrister was the ultimate king of Fuji followed by his contemporary Kebe Kwara
Wasiu Ayinde's time will come , yes there is no gainsaying that Kwam 1 revolutionised and took Fuji to international acceptance but that does not make him the all in all in that genre of music as he is claiming
We knew where Kwam 1 was until the likes of Dayo Olomu took over his management and made him an international brand
Respect the old so that you'll earn same at your appointed time
Not withstanding that you assisted Kollington during his mother's demise , that should not be for public consumption
I hope he learns how to control his emotions
In Africa we're thought to respect our elders irrespective of their shortcomings
Chris Kehinde Nwandu is Executive Editor CKNNews and former Artiste And Promotions Manager , Sony Music Nigeria