Breaking: EFCC Arrests Billionaire Businesswoman Aisha Achimugu At Airport





A prominent business executive and socialite, Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, has been “arrested” by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), according to her legal team.

Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, made this known in a statement to Nairametrics on Tuesday, stressing that “Aisha Achimugu, who arrived voluntarily into the country from London, was arrested by the EFCC” around 5 a.m. on Tuesday

It was previously reported that Achimugu’s lawyer had informed the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday that their client had already stated in her court documents that she would visit the EFCC today in connection with its ongoing investigation into an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Ojukwu stated that, in light of what transpired in court on Monday, his client returned based on the undertaking before the court to honor the EFCC’s invitation, but was “arrested” at the airport.

“She has immediately gone on a hunger strike. She is a prisoner of conscience,” the senior lawyer alleged, insisting that the development runs contrary to the rule of law.

He confirmed that Achimugu was expected to appear at the Commission today in line with court developments.

Regarding her arrest at the airport, as asserted by her lawyer, the EFCC spokesman said he would respond in due course.