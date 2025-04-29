Bishop David Abioye Establishes Church ,Seven Months After Retiring From Winners Chapel





Bishop David Abioye, former Vice President of Living Faith Church, has announced the launch of his own ministry, with Sunday morning services set to begin on May 4, 2025.

The former Vice President of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Abioye, has officially launched his own ministry six months after retiring.





He announced the commencement of Sunday morning services for his new church on Sunday, April 27, 2025.





Since his retirement, Bishop Abioye has been hosting non-denominational fellowship services every Sunday evening. However, he revealed that starting May 4, 2025, the services would transition to Sunday mornings at 8 am.





He shared this update with his congregation during the evening fellowship on April 27, saying, “Very important information. From next Sunday by the grace of God, our service is migrating to morning. Hallelujah. And the time is 8am. God bless you mightily in Jesus’ name.”





The bishop emphasized that his ministry was not established out of personal ambition but as a divine calling. He reassured his followers of his commitment to continuing the values and teachings that he had upheld during his time at Living Faith Church.





After retiring, some believed that Abioye might simply replicate the work of Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church. However, Abioye addressed these concerns by affirming that he is dedicated to preserving the ministry’s foundational teachings.





He also expressed that his relationship with Bishop Oyedepo, a partnership that has lasted over 45 years, remains strong and significant.