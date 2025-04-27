Nigerians Are Too Smart To Allow A One Party State ..Bode George

Chief Olabode George is a former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview, George is optimistic that despite the gale of defections rocking the main opposition party in the country ahead of the 2027 general elections, Nigeria cannot become a one-party state.

He also states that the party’s NEC meeting will determine the fate and future of the PDP. Excerpts:

With the latest defections, what is the future of the PDP?

It will be well with our party. All I want to ask is this: all those who want the President to return in 2027, what do they want him to come and do? What is the economic situation in the land? What has he done to improve the living standards of Nigerians? There is insecurity, kidnapping, banditry, and killings. How has he addressed all of these? What are the defectors going to look for in a party that has no structure? The defectors are leaving a party that is structured to a place that has no structure.

Is that what Nigerians will vote for? People should do an in-depth analysis of all the parties and take a stand. As far as I am concerned, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori left the PDP because of Ifeanyi Okowa, whom he considers his godfather. We need to copy what they do in South Africa, where the party is supreme. Your party wins elections and nominates you to represent it, but if the party no longer needs you, it can remove you, even as president.

With Governor Oborevwori and others defecting to the APC and the possibility of more governors and leaders defecting, are you not worried that Nigeria is heading towards a one-party state?

I don’t believe that this nation will turn into a one-party state. Nigerians are too clever. If we want to practice a one-party state, we will see that there are benefits there, but what have they (APC) offered? The President only has four or a maximum of eight years to spend in office, after which he needs to get out because there is no perpetuity in this game.

Those who were in office yesterday, where are they now? The Constitution we have does not permit a tribe to be in office permanently.

It is not possible because this country is multi-tribal and multi-racial. It cannot work because we are not under a military administration.





As a founding father of the PDP, what steps will you take?

We are waiting for our NEC meeting, and at the NEC meeting, many decisions will be made. It is after that meeting that we will know whether the real democrats — those who believe in PDP – will save it or collapse it. I believe that we will not dance on the graves of those who founded the PDP.





How do you situate how the North/South divide is getting wider because of Tinubu’s second term bid and the 2027 politics?

Those who are looking for a mega party without the input of those in the South are not serious people. Nigeria is not a North/South issue. It is one indivisible nation where every human being matters. Nothing lasts forever and, as elders, we will stand for the truth. I fear nobody in telling the truth to them.



