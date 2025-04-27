Defection Rumours: I Did Not Hold Meeting With APC ...Gov Alex Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has denied meeting with Chieftains of APC over an alleged bid to defect to the party

Here is a statement pushed out by his spokesperson

GOVERNOR OTTI DID NOT HOLD ANY MEETING OVER PLANNED DEFECTION TO THE APC

The report that His Excellency, Governor Alex Otti, OFR, held a meeting with Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State over his alleged planned defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), is false, baseless and unfounded. It's completely devoid of substance and thus should be disregarded.

After the National Economic Council meeting on Thursday, April 24, Governor Otti and a few of his colleagues joined Governor Uzodinma to attend the birthday celebration of his twin daughters, an event that had nothing to do with politics.

It's natural for Governor Otti's impressive performance, popularity and towering credentials as the Governor of Abia State to attract admiration and permutations from interested parties, however, Governor Otti's political decisions, especially those that would have huge impact and far-reaching consequences on Abians, would at all times be taken in conjunction with majority of Abians and his allies. Such decisions must be justified and be seen to be in the overriding interest of Abia people.

Governor Otti strongly holds the view that though political activities seem to have once again started gathering momentum, it would be unfair to the Abia electorate if politics of 2027, instead of governance is allowed to dominate discussions less than two years into the administration.

Finally, we wish to emphatically state that Governor Otti remains a member of the Labour Party and is presently not planning or discussing with anyone to defect to the APC or any other party for that matter as falsely alleged.

Ferdinand Ekeoma

Special Adviser to the Governor

(Media and Publicity)