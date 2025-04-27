We Have Spent Over N300m On Ransom Payment On Our Kidnapped Church Members ..ECWA

The leadership of Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, has condemned the rising cases of violence, banditry, and kidnappings in Kaduna and Plateau states, urging the Federal Government to take urgent action.

General Secretary of ECWA, Rev. Ayuba Asheshe, at a press conference in Jos, said the Church had already spent over N300 million in ransom payments, adding that over 50 of their members remain in captivity.

His words: “ECWA expresses its profound grief and deep concern over a surge of violent incidents impacting its members and communities in Kaduna and Plateau states. These interconnected crises, marked by banditry, kidnappings, and brutal militia attacks, demand immediate and decisive intervention from government and all stakeholders.

“In Kaduna State, the Kwassam DCC of the Kauru Local Government Area has been ravaged by relentless banditry and kidnappings in recent weeks. Over 20 lives have been lost, and over 100 individuals, including Church members and community residents, have been abducted.

“The Church has already spent over 300 million Naira in ransom payments, yet over 50 individuals remain in captivity, placing an unbearable financial strain on the Church and affected families, many of whom have lost their livelihoods. The targeting of predominantly farming communities in the region further exacerbates the crisis, posing a significant threat to food security in the affected areas and neighboring communities due to the disruption of agricultural activities.”



