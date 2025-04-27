Adamawa Parents Demand JAMB Exam Cancellation

Parents of candidates who sat for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examination at the Modibbo Adama University Computer-Based Test centre in Yola, Adamawa State, have demanded the cancellation of the exam following major disruptions caused by a power failure.

The parents, who protested at the centre on Friday, expressed outrage after the generator powering the computers ran out of fuel midway through the examination.

It was gathered that for over 30 minutes, the candidates were left stranded, with their time ticking away after they had already logged into the system.

Speaking on the matter , a parent, Peter Vandu, said his daughter was unable to complete her examination due to the unexpected power outage.

He described the situation as unfair, calling on JAMB to cancel all results from the affected sessions.

“We cannot allow our children’s future to be jeopardised because of negligence. My daughter was in the middle of her exam when everything shut down. JAMB must cancel the exercise at this centre and reschedule it, or we will seek legal redress,” Vandu said.

Several other parents shared a similar view, threatening to sue JAMB if the results from the disrupted sessions are released without rescheduling the exam.







