JAMB Arrest 40 Impersonators At Exam Centres





No fewer than 40 persons have been arrested and are facing prosecution for impersonating candidates during the ongoing 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has disclosed.

This is as many parents and guardians are lamenting that the 6.30 am resumption time for the exam was too early for candidates, adding that many may have to travel several kilometres to their examination centres.

The 2025 UTME, which commenced on Thursday, April 24, will run until Monday, May 28

According to JAMB, over 2,030,627 candidates are sitting for this year’s examination across accredited Computer-Based Test centres nationwide.