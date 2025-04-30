How Mark Carney Was Elected Canadian Prime Minister

Mark Carney has been elected as Canada’s Prime Minister in what many considers to be a rebuke to US President Donald Trump addressing Canada as US 51st state and reportedly trying to annex the country.

The election outcome was significantly influenced by Trump’s imposition of tariffs on Canadian goods and his annexation threats, which galvanized Canadian voters and fueled a surge in nationalism. This sentiment was evident in widespread boycotts of American products and public displays of defiance, such as booing the U.S. national anthem at sporting events.

Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, played a significant role in the 2025 federal election, which culminated in Mark Carney’s ascent to the Prime Minister’s office.

Initially favored to win, Poilievre’s campaign faced challenges amid rising nationalist sentiments and controversies surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks about Canada.​

Poilievre’s campaign was initially strong, capitalizing on public dissatisfaction with the previous Liberal government. However, the political landscape shifted dramatically due to President Trump’s aggressive rhetoric, including referring to Canada as the “51st state” and suggesting annexation.

These comments sparked a surge in Canadian nationalism, which benefited Carney’s Liberal Party. Consequently, Poilievre’s support waned, and he ultimately lost his long-held Carleton seat in Ontario. Despite this setback, he remains the Conservative leader for now .​